Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 28th

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

JOUT opened at $77.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $788.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

