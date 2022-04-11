Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

JCI stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

