Jetcoin Trading Down 10.4% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $200,050.03 and approximately $78,401.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00034515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00104317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

