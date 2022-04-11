Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMART Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $22.60 on Monday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SMART Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

