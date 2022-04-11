Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PageGroup plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PageGroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get PageGroup alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

About PageGroup (Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.