Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $125.74 on Monday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $121.45 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

