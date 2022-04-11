Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oportun Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Oportun Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $450.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

