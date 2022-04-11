Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $461.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.56. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

