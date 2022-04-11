Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $23.83 on Monday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,694,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,646,000 after acquiring an additional 137,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.