Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €300.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) received a €300.00 ($329.67) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($362.64) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($356.04) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €266.00 ($292.31) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €288.31 ($316.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($219.78).

