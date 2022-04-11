Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $3,489,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

