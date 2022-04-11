Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 910 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIPX opened at $20.31 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78.

