Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 149,852 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,852 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 8,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

