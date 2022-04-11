Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.