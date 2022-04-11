Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 141,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 564,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

