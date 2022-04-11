Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,027,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 790,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after buying an additional 119,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $203.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $204.02.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.