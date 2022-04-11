Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

