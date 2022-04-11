Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.53. 584,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,015. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

