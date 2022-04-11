J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.37.

JSAIY stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

