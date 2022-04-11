J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Earnings History for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

