ITT (NYSE:ITT) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $107.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $71.74 on Friday. ITT has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.