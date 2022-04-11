iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 416,672 shares.The stock last traded at $202.78 and had previously closed at $205.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

