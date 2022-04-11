iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $103.81

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $103.81, with a volume of 5155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,939,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after acquiring an additional 141,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,624,000.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

