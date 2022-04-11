iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after buying an additional 267,255 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,690,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $156.13 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.