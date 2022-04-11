iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,252,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 173,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 85,379 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.15. 204,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,763. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70.

