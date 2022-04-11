iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Holdings Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 350.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,352 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 120,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

