iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,618,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

