iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,897. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

