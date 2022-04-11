iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 335,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.28. 476,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,909,921. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.48 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $112.06.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.