iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $104.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

