iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.59% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,272,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $103.57. 604,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,891,974. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.73 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

