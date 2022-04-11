Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $14.15. Iris Energy shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

