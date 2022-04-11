Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $14.15. Iris Energy shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
