IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.19. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

