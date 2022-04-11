IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $37,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

NYSE:IQV traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.41. 11,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

