Iowa State Bank Sells 9,781 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 536,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,276,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $228.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

