Iowa State Bank Purchases 4,580 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $4,334,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. 5,438,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.81 and its 200-day moving average is $216.23. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

