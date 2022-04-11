ION (ION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,535.00

ION (ION) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, ION has traded up 10,095,300.6% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $5,070.34 or 0.12040196 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $70.09 billion and $2,535.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00187727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00037486 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00382154 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,723,988 coins and its circulating supply is 13,823,988 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

