IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IO Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del. “

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $8.19 on Thursday. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,979,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

