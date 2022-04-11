Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 155 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,584. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

