Investment Management of Virginia LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.89.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

