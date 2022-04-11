Investment Management of Virginia LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.67. 119,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.