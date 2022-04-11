Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires Shares of 31,661 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 84,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.