Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,760. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.