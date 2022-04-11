Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently -499.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

