Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.89

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 2303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.