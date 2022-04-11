Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives $32.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

IPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

