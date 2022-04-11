International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.14. 50,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,951. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

