Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.19. 38,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,690. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

