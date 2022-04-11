Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 181,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period.

MEAR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 105,027 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01.

