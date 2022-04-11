Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 332,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,419,418. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

